CIBC Increases Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target to C$57.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BOWFF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.50 to C$51.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.19.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOWFF traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,639. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $44.68.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.74 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 4.69%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.