CIBC Raises WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$190.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$180.00 to C$190.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WSP. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global to C$168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$155.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$179.46.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$181.00 on Friday. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$89.22 and a 52-week high of C$187.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$162.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$149.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.27 billion and a PE ratio of 50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

In other news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total transaction of C$9,707,372.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,684,878.76.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.