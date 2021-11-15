CIBC Trims Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Target Price to C$6.28

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$6.28 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SRMLF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from C$7.50 to C$6.28 and set a top pick rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Storm Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.20.

Get Storm Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS:SRMLF opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36. Storm Resources has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.20.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as development company, which engages in the exploration and acquisition of oil, natural gas, and liquids reserves. It focuses on capital investment discipline with strict adherence to production and cash flow growth. It operates in northeast British Columbia and has a focused asset base with large land positions in resource plays at Umbach.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.