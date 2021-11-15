Cipher (CPR) Price Up 121% Over Last 7 Days

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Cipher has a market cap of $120,969.36 and $4,643.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cipher has traded 121% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.91 or 0.00438805 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001095 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $723.71 or 0.01134523 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Cipher (CRYPTO:CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

