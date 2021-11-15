Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $10.13 Million Investment in Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 456,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNTA. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $28,435,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $25,037,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $87,326,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $11,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of CNTA stock opened at $12.23 on Monday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $26.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

