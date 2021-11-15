Citigroup Begins Coverage on Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SEAT. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an in-line rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Shares of SEAT opened at $13.25 on Friday. Vivid Seats has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $14.35.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.