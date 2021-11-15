Citigroup Upgrades Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $6.10 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GGB. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gerdau from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Gerdau from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Gerdau from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.18.

NYSE GGB opened at $4.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.60. Gerdau has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gerdau will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 7.2%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 71.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Gerdau in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,692,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,105,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,814,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913,089 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,285,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,054,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145,986 shares in the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

