City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CIO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

CIO opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $817.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $19.33.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 46.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 137,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in City Office REIT by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in City Office REIT by 775.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 80,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 71,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

