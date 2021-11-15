Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells $148,779.18 in Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $148,779.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,625 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $151,845.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,711 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $152,138.37.

On Friday, November 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,966 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $160,844.94.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Lance Torgerson sold 6,700 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $150,415.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 6,587 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $150,117.73.

On Friday, October 29th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,354 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $143,346.24.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,761 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $129,680.11.

On Monday, October 25th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,674 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $127,891.96.

On Friday, October 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 5,863 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $133,148.73.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,625 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $126,337.50.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO opened at $21.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.38. Civeo Co. has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $25.28. The company has a market cap of $308.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Civeo had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVEO shares. TheStreet upgraded Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 167,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 38,167 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 46,109.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 77,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

