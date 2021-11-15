Clarus Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,654 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $884,679,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $434,024,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,006,000. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,847,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,673,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,166. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.63. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.