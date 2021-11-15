Clarus Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 1,580 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $836,581,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 9.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after buying an additional 1,020,098 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1,621.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,016,000 after buying an additional 572,868 shares in the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $141,343,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $115,630,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.32.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $369.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,010. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $343.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.82. The company has a market capitalization of $233.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $238.09 and a 1-year high of $372.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

