Clarus Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Comcast by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Comcast by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 104,294 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Comcast by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 51,691 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Comcast by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA stock remained flat at $$53.50 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 78,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,607,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $244.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average of $56.85. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $48.15 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.04.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

