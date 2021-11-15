Clarus Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

Shares of BLK traded down $12.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $959.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,845. The company has a fifty day moving average of $899.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $888.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $658.29 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

