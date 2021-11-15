ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 770.6% from the October 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMO. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 24,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 31.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMO remained flat at $$24.10 during trading on Monday. 9,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,877. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.