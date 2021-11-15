Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stake Boosted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,651 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,479,000 after acquiring an additional 271,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,373 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cloudflare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,593,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,539,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,760,000 after buying an additional 69,887 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.97.

NYSE NET opened at $206.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.49. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $218.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $900,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 861,790 shares of company stock worth $121,887,243 in the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

