CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Price Target Raised to $130.00

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CCMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMC Materials from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital cut their price target on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded CMC Materials from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.00.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Shares of CCMP opened at $144.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. CMC Materials has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.90 and a beta of 1.11.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMC Materials will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.