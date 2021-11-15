Cobak Token Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week (CBK)

Cobak Token (CURRENCY:CBK) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. During the last week, Cobak Token has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cobak Token coin can currently be purchased for $4.42 or 0.00006834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cobak Token has a market cap of $12.42 million and $9.04 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cobak Token Coin Profile

Cobak Token was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,808,660 coins. The official message board for Cobak Token is medium.com/@cobak . Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr . Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @CobakOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI. “

Buying and Selling Cobak Token

