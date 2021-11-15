Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) CEO Sells $1,410,150.00 in Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $37.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -155.33 and a beta of 1.57. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

CDXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Codexis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 25.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Codexis by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Codexis by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,533,000 after buying an additional 197,845 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Codexis by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after buying an additional 322,793 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Codexis by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 91,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 25,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

