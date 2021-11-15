Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Cut to C$137.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$132.75.

Shares of TSE CCA traded down C$2.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$101.79. 50,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$112.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$115.83. The firm has a market cap of C$4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.34. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$92.35 and a twelve month high of C$123.07.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

