Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $78.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CGNX. Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HSBC cut Cognex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Cognex stock opened at $83.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex has a 12 month low of $69.80 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.91 and its 200-day moving average is $83.36.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.55%.

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Cognex by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

