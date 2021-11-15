Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.143 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE LDP opened at $27.21 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.22.
About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Story: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.