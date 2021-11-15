Colony Group LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFI stock opened at $51.64 on Monday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.97.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

