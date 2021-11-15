Colony Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Match Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.82.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $987,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 239,846 shares of company stock worth $41,279,631 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $146.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.67. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.96. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.38 and a 52-week high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

