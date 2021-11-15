Colony Group LLC Grows Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $62,851,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $615,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.31.

NYSE:MPC opened at $65.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.37. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

