Colony Group LLC Has $358,000 Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG opened at $36.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.11. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $39.35.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.02%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.09.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

