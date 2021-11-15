Colony Group LLC Has $450,000 Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Colony Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 64.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,406 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 11,694 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth about $1,043,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 20.9% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth about $668,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in eBay by 2.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,316,831 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $92,455,000 after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 3.8% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock opened at $73.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.95%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.55.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $25,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,223,590 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

