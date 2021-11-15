Colony Group LLC Has $515,000 Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 26.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Amundi acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $486,537,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 26.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,243,000 after acquiring an additional 973,510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 27.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,971,000 after acquiring an additional 512,955 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 10.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,655,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $575,885,000 after acquiring an additional 252,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 496.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 287,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,308,000 after acquiring an additional 239,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $251.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.97. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.16 and a 12-month high of $254.70.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.28%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSI. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Northcoast Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

