Colony Group LLC Sells 565 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 382,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after buying an additional 101,360 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 105,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 33,538 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,115,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,393,000 after purchasing an additional 645,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 23,133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $52.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.31. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

