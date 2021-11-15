Comerica Bank Has $10.67 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $116.11 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $115.12 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.84.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

