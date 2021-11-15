Comerica Bank Has $10.83 Million Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,464 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.14% of Encompass Health worth $10,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 54.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 75.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $73,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Shares of EHC stock opened at $63.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.63. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $60.85 and a one year high of $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

EHC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.