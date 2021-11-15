Comerica Bank Sells 6,464 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,464 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $11,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter worth $1,066,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 19.8% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 23.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,511,000 after purchasing an additional 786,259 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.5% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 32.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $108.05 on Monday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.58 and a 1-year high of $108.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.27 and a beta of 0.88.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $233,715.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,161.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 16,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,690,728.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,403 shares of company stock worth $13,183,416 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

