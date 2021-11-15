Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,766 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $9,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 17.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 2.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 504,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,187,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

HDB stock opened at $71.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $131.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $65.85 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.03.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. Research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

