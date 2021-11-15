Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.72.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Comerica from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $64,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $484,105.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,672 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Comerica by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Comerica by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 760,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,276,000 after acquiring an additional 108,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Comerica by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Comerica by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,471. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

