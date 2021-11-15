Comparing Mannatech (MTEX) & Its Peers

Mannatech (NASDAQ: MTEX) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Mannatech to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Mannatech and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mannatech
|$151.41 million
|$6.26 million
|11.95
|Mannatech Competitors
|$223.88 million
|-$78.74 million
|-11.20
Dividends
Mannatech pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Mannatech pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 25.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Mannatech has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mannatech and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mannatech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Mannatech Competitors
|225
|613
|583
|12
|2.27
As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 36.03%. Given Mannatech’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mannatech has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares Mannatech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mannatech
|4.22%
|26.07%
|10.38%
|Mannatech Competitors
|-176.46%
|-84.32%
|-17.62%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
23.4% of Mannatech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.8% of Mannatech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility and Risk
Mannatech has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mannatech’s peers have a beta of 1.68, suggesting that their average stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Mannatech beats its peers on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
Mannatech Company Profile
Mannatech, Inc. develops nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category include integrative health,targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L. Caster in November 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, TX.
