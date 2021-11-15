Comparing Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) & Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) and Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

This table compares Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and Horizon Technology Finance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal Value Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance $46.03 million 7.87 $6.36 million $1.41 12.57

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Municipal Value Fund.

Volatility & Risk

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and Horizon Technology Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal Value Fund N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance 52.53% 10.79% 5.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and Horizon Technology Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Horizon Technology Finance 1 2 1 0 2.00

Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus target price of $12.83, suggesting a potential downside of 27.62%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than Nuveen Municipal Value Fund.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.9% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats Nuveen Municipal Value Fund on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries. The company was founded on March 16, 2010 and is headquartered in Farmington, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.