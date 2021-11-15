Comparing Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) and Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) and Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Public Storage alerts:

This table compares Public Storage and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Storage $2.92 billion 19.80 $1.36 billion $8.37 39.33 Manhattan Bridge Capital $7.01 million 10.08 $4.23 million $0.43 14.30

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital. Manhattan Bridge Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Public Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Public Storage and Manhattan Bridge Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Storage 1 8 4 0 2.23 Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Public Storage currently has a consensus target price of $315.92, suggesting a potential downside of 4.03%. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.82%. Given Manhattan Bridge Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Manhattan Bridge Capital is more favorable than Public Storage.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.7% of Public Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Public Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Public Storage and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Storage 52.00% 34.52% 12.58% Manhattan Bridge Capital 62.00% 11.84% 7.37%

Dividends

Public Storage pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Public Storage pays out 95.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays out 116.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Manhattan Bridge Capital has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Manhattan Bridge Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Public Storage has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Public Storage beats Manhattan Bridge Capital on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities. The Ancillary Operations segment deals with the sale of merchandise and reinsurance of policies against losses to goods stored by self-storage tenants, activities which are incidental to the primary self-storage rental activities. The Investment in PS Business Parks segment includes commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial parks. The Investment in Shurgard segment owns self-storage facilities located in seven countries in Western Europe operated under the Shurgard brand name. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. and Kenneth Q. Volk, Jr. in 1972 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N. Ran in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.