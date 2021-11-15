Comparing SPAR Group (SGRP) & The Competition

SPAR Group (NASDAQ: SGRP) is one of 218 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare SPAR Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

SPAR Group has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPAR Group’s competitors have a beta of 2.93, suggesting that their average stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SPAR Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group 1.87% 12.28% 5.20% SPAR Group Competitors -10.93% -76.75% 2.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SPAR Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SPAR Group Competitors 1186 5981 11212 322 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 20.48%. Given SPAR Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SPAR Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.0% of SPAR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 59.6% of SPAR Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SPAR Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group $230.52 million $3.37 million 6.91 SPAR Group Competitors $2.90 billion $324.93 million 81.77

SPAR Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SPAR Group. SPAR Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SPAR Group competitors beat SPAR Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc. engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey. The company was founded by Robert G. Brown and William H. Bartels in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

