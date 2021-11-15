Comparing The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) and Its Competitors

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ: BATRA) is one of 28 public companies in the “Television broadcasting stations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare The Liberty Braves Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for The Liberty Braves Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty Braves Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Liberty Braves Group Competitors 239 914 1695 48 2.54

The Liberty Braves Group currently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.38%. As a group, “Television broadcasting stations” companies have a potential upside of 13.40%. Given The Liberty Braves Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Liberty Braves Group is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty Braves Group $178.00 million -$1.42 billion -39.56 The Liberty Braves Group Competitors $6.68 billion $385.25 million 7.98

The Liberty Braves Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than The Liberty Braves Group. The Liberty Braves Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty Braves Group -11.98% -0.31% -0.13% The Liberty Braves Group Competitors 13.05% 18.40% 5.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.6% of The Liberty Braves Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Television broadcasting stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of shares of all “Television broadcasting stations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty Braves Group’s peers have a beta of 1.22, suggesting that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Liberty Braves Group peers beat The Liberty Braves Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. The Sirius M features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services. The Pandora provides music, comedy, and podcast streaming discovery platform. The Formula 1 segment focuses on the global motorsports business that holds exclusive commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, motor race-based competition. The Corporate and Other segment relates to the Braves Holdings operations. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

