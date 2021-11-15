Compass Point Begins Coverage on Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Equities researchers at Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

RWAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

RWAY opened at $12.18 on Monday. Runway Growth Finance has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $13.29.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

