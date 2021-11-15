Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 2.45% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $18,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBDR. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 531,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,152,000 after purchasing an additional 92,501 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 149,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 209,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 21,470 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBDR opened at $26.16 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $27.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54.

