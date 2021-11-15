Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $12.34 Million Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $12,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter worth approximately $185,043,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,956,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 215.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,905,000 after purchasing an additional 524,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2,173.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 396,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 378,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 13.9% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,911,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,029,000 after purchasing an additional 354,863 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 14,000 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $77.93 on Monday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.60 and a 52-week high of $95.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.14.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

