Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $6.55 Million Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $27.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average is $27.38. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79.

