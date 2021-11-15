Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 618 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 757.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 126,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

In other Northwest Natural news, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $96,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Malia H. Wasson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $46.07 on Monday. Northwest Natural Holding has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $56.75. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.482 dividend. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.42%.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.