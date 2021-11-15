Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 674 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,832 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $38.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $614.26 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $42.19.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.65 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.