Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,853 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $14,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $71.23 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.38.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

