Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 2,475 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of RBC Bearings worth $7,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 23.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 24.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 20.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $749,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

ROLL opened at $231.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.43. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $157.97 and a twelve month high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

