CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CEIX. B. Riley increased their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CONSOL Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

CEIX opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $885.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.56. CONSOL Energy has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $36.23.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($3.90). CONSOL Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CONSOL Energy will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 67.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 47.0% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2,451.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

