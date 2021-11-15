Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after acquiring an additional 275,179 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,022,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $40.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.27.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.