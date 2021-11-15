Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTTAY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 50,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,729. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.64. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.