Contrasting Casper Sleep (CSPR) and The Competition

Casper Sleep (NYSE: CSPR) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “Household furniture” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Casper Sleep to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Casper Sleep has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casper Sleep’s rivals have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Casper Sleep and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Casper Sleep $497.00 million -$89.56 million -3.15 Casper Sleep Competitors $1.25 billion $38.98 million 13.46

Casper Sleep’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Casper Sleep. Casper Sleep is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Casper Sleep and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casper Sleep -15.51% -559.44% -29.89% Casper Sleep Competitors -13.73% 7.81% 2.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.4% of Casper Sleep shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Casper Sleep shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Casper Sleep and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casper Sleep 2 3 1 0 1.83 Casper Sleep Competitors 79 386 505 38 2.50

Casper Sleep presently has a consensus target price of $7.57, indicating a potential upside of 14.37%. As a group, “Household furniture” companies have a potential upside of 26.84%. Given Casper Sleep’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Casper Sleep has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Casper Sleep rivals beat Casper Sleep on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners. The company was formerly known as Providence Mattress Company and changed its name to Casper Sleep Inc. in January 2014. Casper Sleep Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

